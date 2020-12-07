Wake Up Washington 12/7: Gear Up For Gameday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Dec. 04, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
Advertising
-- NFL.com's Nate Burleson makes his bold prediction for the Washington-Steelers game.
-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his perspective on how the NFC East is there for Washington's taking not just this year, but also moving forward.
-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell writes that Pittsburgh's misshapen schedule has offered Washington a lucky break — and a chance.
-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell also gives his perspective on Washington's young stars.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes on how Terry McLaurin has become a 'special, special player.'
-- ESPN's John Keim also writes that Antonio Gibson, while still developing, is making a big impact for Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides a roadmap for Washington to pull off an upset against the Steelers.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey details what we're going to learn about Alex Smith in Pittsburgh.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux breaks down Ike Taylor's thoughts on Washington's future in the NFC East.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also dissects where Washington stands in the Wild Card NFC race.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey believes Antonio Gibson could win Offensive Rookie of the Year with a strong December.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker hands out her third quarter grades to Washington. Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker takes a look inside Washington's Week 13 matchup. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips reports on how Rivera knows the feeling of being 11-0 as Washington prepares fro their matchup against the Steelers. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: