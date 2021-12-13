Wake Up Washington | Still a lot to play for

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 13 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier looks at the biggest questions facing Washington after its loss to the Cowboys.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington failing to pull off a comeback against the Cowboys.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his takeaways from Washington's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports after Washington's loss to Dallas.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Washington's division chances after losing to the Cowboys.