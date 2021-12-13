News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Still a lot to play for

Dec 13, 2021 at 08:25 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Cole Holcomb evades a tackle from Dak Prescott on his way to the end zone. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 13 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier looks at the biggest questions facing Washington after its loss to the Cowboys.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington failing to pull off a comeback against the Cowboys.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his takeaways from Washington's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports after Washington's loss to Dallas.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Washington's division chances after losing to the Cowboys.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington failing to come away with a division win against the Cowboys.

