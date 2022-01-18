News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Taking a look at Curtis Samuel

Jan 18, 2022 at 09:32 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW011822

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala write about what to know about Washington's offseason plans.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington hoping to get healthy during the offseason.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Antonio Gibson's growth is a sign of optimism.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at if Curtis Samuel could fit a similar role to Deebo Samuel.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Washington hosting a Park-N-Party at FedExField on Feb. 4.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about what some of Washington's players said about Washington's rebrand efforts.

-- Sport Illustrated's Andrew Oliveros writes about Washington's thoughts on Antonio Gandy-Golden.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at what he's learned about Washington heading into the offseason. (Subscription)

