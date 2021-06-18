News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Taking A Look At Offseason Moves

Jun 18, 2021 at 09:29 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW061821
Ryan Fitzpatrick winds up for a pass during the Washington Football Team's minicamp. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, June 18, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ron Rivera's offseason moves, quarterbacks decisions and philosophy.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala looks at Jamin Davis fulfilling a dream by meeting Jimmie Johnson.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports on the quarterback competition in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about what analytics think is the toughest part of Washington's schedule.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey explains why he believes Washington can have more success in 2021.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports that Nate Burleson wants Chase Young to be on the Madden 22 cover.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler looks at another version of the 2020 NFL Draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also writes about Darrell Green's take on Washington's search for a new identity.

-- Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus writes about how Washington has a chance to make NFL History with Chase Young and Jamin Davis.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher gives his take on some questions about Washington's roster.

-- Sports Illustrated's Cole Thompson asks if Washington could be the fastest offense in the NFL.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Don't Underestimate John Bates

-- Randy Jordan Sees Big Things For Gibson, McKissic As Pass-Catchers

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick Working Wonders For Washington's Receivers

-- The Legend Of Sam Cosmi

-- Efficiency And Explosion: Washington's Search For A Punt Returner

-- Jon Allen Feels The Excitement Surrounding Washington In 2021

-- Humphries: 'It's Great To Link Back Up' With Ryan Fitzpatrick

-- Mistakes Are Fertilizer For Jamin Davis

-- Washington Football Team, City of Richmond Announce Return To Richmond For 2021 Training Camp

-- How Washington's Young LBs Are Learning To Grow Together

-- Dax Milne Bet On Himself At BYU, And It Paid Off

-- Dr. Barbara Roberts Wants To Help Normalize Mental Health In The NFL

-- Whether It's At Safety, Corner Or Nickel, Bobby McCain Wants To Compete And Win

-- There's More Than Speed In Washington's 'Dynamic' Bunch Of Wide Receivers

-- Washington Has An Exuberant Energy, And Its New Players Love It

-- Landon Collins Feels "Awesome" About His Recovery

-- Why Trust And Communication Are So Important To Ryan Fitzpatrick

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

