Wake Up Washington: Taking A Look At Ryan Fitzpatrick

Jul 01, 2021 at 08:38 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW062921

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 1, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sport Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Jon Bostic sees the effect that Ryan Fitzpatrick is having on the offense.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about how Ryan Fitzapatrick's stats in 2015 could be a forerunner to his stats in 2021.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux gives his reasons why Ryan Fitzpatrick will go over his projected touchdown total.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler gives Washington fans everything he needs to know about the team going to Richmond for training camp.

-- WDMV News' Jake Rohm reports on Washington fans being able to register for free passes to training camp in Richmond.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Peyton Barber is ready to compete among Washington's other running backs. (Subscription)

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher asks where Ryan Fitzpatrick ranks among quarterbacks in the NFC East.

