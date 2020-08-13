News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 8/13: Taking A look At Terry McLaurin's Fishing Skills

Aug 13, 2020 at 10:02 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

McLaurinLead081320

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter reports on Washington playing the 2020 season without fans.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about DeAngelo Hall explaining why he said he regrets not signing with the Patriots.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormell gives Washington fans a closer look at the team's new helmets.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about DeAngelo Hall joining Washington's game day broadcast team.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also explains what it takes for Washington to have a successful training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Lia Assimakopoulos looks at the Washington Football Team changing its locker room logo.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Terry McLaurin's love for fishing and how that could help him improve as a wide receiver.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives three reasons why Washington playing the season without fans could be a good thing.

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Opponent Outlook: Washington Heads To Cleveland For A Week 3 Battle With Baker Mayfield And The Browns

-- Training Camp Daily 8/12: Brandon Scherff Ranked Among The League's Best Interior Linemen

-- Washington Coaches See Antonio Gibson As 'A Mismatch Issue' For Defenses

-- Washington Football Team To Kick Off 2020 Season Without Fans At FedExField

-- Training Camp Daily 8/11: Ryan Kerrigan Has 'Put His Arm Around' Chase Young

-- Dwayne Haskins Is Ready To Be The Leader Washington Needs

-- 'He's Got That Dog Mentality': Players, Coaches Have Been Impressed With Jimmy Moreland

-- Training Camp Daily 8/10: Logan Thomas 'Has The Skillset' Washington Is Looking For At Tight End

-- Here's How Terry McLaurin Stacks Up Against The NFC East's Best Receivers

-- RBs Coach Randy Jordan Has A Plan For Managing Washington's Talented Running Back Group

-- 'He's Looked Good': Ron Rivera Likes What He Has Seen From Alex Smith

-- Analyzing Washington's Biggest Position Battles During Training Camp

-- 'The Best Player You've Ever Trained': Inside Chase Young's Unprecedented Offseason

-- Numbers To Know: Washington's Youth, Competition At Wide Receiver And Roster Spot Battles

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

Wake Up Washington 8/12: Dwayne Haskins Wants To Have The Same 'Edge' As Tom Brady And Drew Brees
news

Wake Up Washington 8/12: Dwayne Haskins Wants To Have The Same 'Edge' As Tom Brady And Drew Brees

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/11: Dwayne Haskins And Terry McLaurin Appear Primed For Big Seasons
news

Wake Up Washington 8/11: Dwayne Haskins And Terry McLaurin Appear Primed For Big Seasons

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/10: The Return Of LB Reuben Foster
news

Wake Up Washington 8/10: The Return Of LB Reuben Foster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/7: Looking At The Wide Receiver Position Battle
news

Wake Up Washington 8/7: Looking At The Wide Receiver Position Battle

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/6: Who Is Primed For A Big 2020?
news

Wake Up Washington 8/6: Who Is Primed For A Big 2020?

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/5: A Look At Rivera's Vision At Quarterback
news

Wake Up Washington 8/5: A Look At Rivera's Vision At Quarterback

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/4: Checking In On The Running Backs, Secondary And Defensive Line
news

Wake Up Washington 8/4: Checking In On The Running Backs, Secondary And Defensive Line

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/3: DBs Coach Chris Harris Reminisces About Playing For Ron Rivera
news

Wake Up Washington 8/3: DBs Coach Chris Harris Reminisces About Playing For Ron Rivera

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Wake Up Washington: QBs Coach Ken Zampese Discusses Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith And The Offense
news

Wake Up Washington: QBs Coach Ken Zampese Discusses Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith And The Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Wake Up Washington: Ron Rivera Wants Unity As Players Return To The Field
news

Wake Up Washington: Ron Rivera Wants Unity As Players Return To The Field

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Wake Up Washington: Ron Rivera Speaks, Bryce Love Returns And Training Camp Begins
news

Wake Up Washington: Ron Rivera Speaks, Bryce Love Returns And Training Camp Begins

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Advertising