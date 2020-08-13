Wake Up Washington 8/13: Taking A look At Terry McLaurin's Fishing Skills

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter reports on Washington playing the 2020 season without fans.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about DeAngelo Hall explaining why he said he regrets not signing with the Patriots.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormell gives Washington fans a closer look at the team's new helmets.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about DeAngelo Hall joining Washington's game day broadcast team.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also explains what it takes for Washington to have a successful training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Lia Assimakopoulos looks at the Washington Football Team changing its locker room logo.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Terry McLaurin's love for fishing and how that could help him improve as a wide receiver.