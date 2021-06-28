News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Terry McLaurin Honored By Reese's Senior Bowl

Jun 28, 2021 at 08:29 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW062821
Terry McLaurin runs downfield after making a catch during minicamp. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, June 23, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Wes McElroy talks with Ron Rivera about several topics.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Terry McLaurin being honored by the Reese's Senior Bowl.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning lists two Washington players who made Pete Prisco's Top 100 players of 2021.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning also asks if Montez Sweat could have a Pro Bowl season in 2021.

-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto reports on several Washington players ranking high on PFF's position-by-position rankings.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- The Game Has Slowed Down For Saahdiq Charles

-- The Key Ingredient To Growth On The Defensive Line

-- The Biggest Reason Will Blackmon Loves Jamin Davis

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

-- Charles Leno's Adorable Story Of Finding Out About His Second Daughter

-- A Year Of B.E.N.: A Foundation For The Future

-- The Makings Of A Well-Rounded TE Group

-- Don't Underestimate John Bates

-- Randy Jordan Sees Big Things For Gibson, McKissic As Pass-Catchers

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick Working Wonders For Washington's Receivers

-- The Legend Of Sam Cosmi

-- Efficiency And Explosion: Washington's Search For A Punt Returner

-- Jon Allen Feels The Excitement Surrounding Washington In 2021

-- Humphries: 'It's Great To Link Back Up' With Ryan Fitzpatrick

-- Mistakes Are Fertilizer For Jamin Davis

-- Washington Football Team, City of Richmond Announce Return To Richmond For 2021 Training Camp

-- How Washington's Young LBs Are Learning To Grow Together

