Wake Up Washington: Terry McLaurin Honored By Reese's Senior Bowl

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, June 23, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Wes McElroy talks with Ron Rivera about several topics.
-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Terry McLaurin being honored by the Reese's Senior Bowl.
-- USA Today's Bryan Manning lists two Washington players who made Pete Prisco's Top 100 players of 2021.
-- USA Today's Bryan Manning also asks if Montez Sweat could have a Pro Bowl season in 2021.
-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto reports on several Washington players ranking high on PFF's position-by-position rankings.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: