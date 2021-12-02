Wake Up Washington | The Gibson-McKissic dynamic duo

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Curtis Samuel looking forward to staying in Washington's lineup.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that Landon Collins, Kamren Curl and Bobby McCain are forming a three-man trifecta in Washington's secondary.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also writes that Taylor Heinicke is hitting his stride during Washington's three-game win streak.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Ron Rivera's comments on the duo of Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd gives his take on how valuable DeAndre Carter has been to Washington this season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about how Taylor Heinicke is learning to gamble less on throws.