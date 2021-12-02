News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | The Gibson-McKissic dynamic duo

Dec 02, 2021 at 10:38 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW120221

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Curtis Samuel looking forward to staying in Washington's lineup.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that Landon Collins, Kamren Curl and Bobby McCain are forming a three-man trifecta in Washington's secondary.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also writes that Taylor Heinicke is hitting his stride during Washington's three-game win streak.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Ron Rivera's comments on the duo of Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd gives his take on how valuable DeAndre Carter has been to Washington this season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about how Taylor Heinicke is learning to gamble less on throws.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington "hasn't arrived yet" despite three-game win streak.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that Washington's offensive line is clearing paths for the offense.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- The Players' Post | DeAndre Carter

-- From practice squad to primetime, Keith Ismael has embraced his opportunities

-- NFC Playoff Picture | Washington has entered the chat

-- Washington vs. Raiders preview | A road trip to Vegas

-- Underdog mentality has fueled Washington's win streak

-- Washington's run game is clicking at the right time

-- 5 takeaways from Washington's third straight victory

-- Game Balls | 3 standouts from Washington's MNF victory

-- Washington-Seahawks Monday Stats Pack

-- Reaction Roundup from Washington's MNF victory

-- Numbers to know from Washington's third straight victory

Related Links

PHOTOS | Raiders Practice Week 12/1

A new week of practice begins as the Washington Football Team prepares to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13. Colors were brought to the field, as some players practiced in their cleats decorated for "My Cause My Cleats." (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

20211201 Raiders 001Practice
1 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 004Practice
2 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 009Practice
3 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 011Practice
4 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 015Practice
5 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 017Practice
6 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 020Practice
7 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 021Practice
8 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 022Practice
9 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 025Practice
10 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 028Practice
11 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 029Practice
12 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 032Practice
13 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 033Practice
14 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 038Practice
15 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 035Practice
16 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 043Practice
17 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 044Practice
18 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 045Practice
19 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 046Practice
20 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 047Practice
21 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 048Practice
22 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 052Practice
23 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 055Practice
24 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 056Practice
25 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 057Practice
26 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 058Practice
27 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 060Practice
28 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 070Practice
29 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 071Practice
30 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 072Practice
31 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 077Practice
32 / 49
Emilee Fails//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 080Practice
33 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 083Practice
34 / 49
Emilee Fails//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 084Practice
35 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 090Practice
36 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 091Practice
37 / 49
Emilee Fails//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 097Practice
38 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 103Practice
39 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 109Practice
40 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 113Practice
41 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 114Practice
42 / 49
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211201 Raiders 125Practice
43 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 127Practice
44 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 128Practice
45 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 129Practice
46 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 130Practice
47 / 49
Emilee Fails//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 146Practice
48 / 49
Emilee Fails//Washignton Football Team
20211201 Raiders 149Practice
49 / 49
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | A formula for success

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Club goin' up on a Tuesday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Happy Gameday Monday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the offense's strides

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for primetime

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | How McLaurin's contested catches turned from weakness to strength

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | back-to-back Victory Mondays

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Keeping the right mindset for Week 11

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | A look at Ron Rivera's return to Charlotte

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | flashes of improvement

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington | Some final takeaways from the weekend

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising