Wake Up Washington: The Importance Of Cam Sims

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

-- NBC Sport Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at whether Washington will go over its projected win total for 2021.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about why you shouldn't count out Cam Sims in 2021.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning also gives his opinions on why Washington should extend Logan Thomas.

-- Sports Illustrated's Timm Hamm looks at whether PFF thinks Washington or Dallas has a better roster.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher gives his take on the possibility of Chase Young being Washington's MVP.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher also looks at what he thinks is the toughest stretch on the 2021 schedule.