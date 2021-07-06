Wake Up Washington: The Importance Of Cam Sims

News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Jul 06, 2021 at 09:29 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sport Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at whether Washington will go over its projected win total for 2021.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about why you shouldn't count out Cam Sims in 2021.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning also gives his opinions on why Washington should extend Logan Thomas.

-- Sports Illustrated's Timm Hamm looks at whether PFF thinks Washington or Dallas has a better roster.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher gives his take on the possibility of Chase Young being Washington's MVP.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher also looks at what he thinks is the toughest stretch on the 2021 schedule.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher asks if Washington's offensive line can shock the Cowboys in 2021.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Terrell: Cam Sims Was 'The Glue' Of The Receiver Group

-- #PickSix: Rookie Impacts And Wide Receiver Roles

-- NFL Kicks Off 'Fan Of The Year' Program

-- Patience Paid Off For Jamin Davis

-- Everything Pete Hoener Looks For In Backup Tight Ends

-- Doug Williams, Larry Brown Receive Hall Of Fame Inductions

-- The Game Has Slowed Down For Saahdiq Charles

-- The Key Ingredient To Growth On The Defensive Line

-- The Biggest Reason Will Blackmon Loves Jamin Davis

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

-- Charles Leno's Adorable Story Of Finding Out About His Second Daughter

-- A Year Of B.E.N.: A Foundation For The Future

-- The Makings Of A Well-Rounded TE Group

-- Don't Underestimate John Bates

-- Randy Jordan Sees Big Things For Gibson, McKissic As Pass-Catchers

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick Working Wonders For Washington's Receivers

-- The Legend Of Sam Cosmi

