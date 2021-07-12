Wake Up Washington: The Race For The NFC East

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 9, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Eduardo Razo writes about one stat that suggests 2020 was the best of Jonathan Allen's career.

-- ESPN looks at each team's case for making the NFC East.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Landon Collins being mentioned among the league's best safeties.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at Chase Young's outfit for the ESPY's.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips asks if Logan Thomas can have another breakout season.

-- The Athletic staff lays out a survey of Washington's fans on Ron Rivera and more. (Subscription)