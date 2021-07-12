News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: The Race For The NFC East

Jul 12, 2021 at 09:07 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW071221
Terry McLaurin tries to evade defenders during team drills in Washington's minicamp. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 9, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Eduardo Razo writes about one stat that suggests 2020 was the best of Jonathan Allen's career.

-- ESPN looks at each team's case for making the NFC East.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Landon Collins being mentioned among the league's best safeties.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at Chase Young's outfit for the ESPY's.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips asks if Logan Thomas can have another breakout season.

-- The Athletic staff lays out a survey of Washington's fans on Ron Rivera and more. (Subscription)

-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto writes about one analyst comparing Jamin Davis to a All-Pro.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- President's Brief: Moving Forward

-- Position Breakdown: No Shortage Of Competition At Wide Receiver

-- Making The Leap: Inside Chase Young's Plans For Progress In Year 2

-- #PickSix: Assessing Late-Round Picks And A More Potent Offense

-- Meet The FANs: VaLorie Fogle Wants To Serve Up Diverse Cuisines At FedExField

-- Position Breakdown: Higher Expectations For The Defensive Line

-- Making The Leap: Antonio Gibson Has Eyes On 1,000 Yards

-- Position Breakdown: Washington's Running Backs Taking The Next Step

-- Terrell: Cam Sims Was 'The Glue' Of The Receiver Group

-- #PickSix: Rookie Impacts And Wide Receiver Roles

-- NFL Kicks Off 'Fan Of The Year' Program

-- Patience Paid Off For Jamin Davis

-- Everything Pete Hoener Looks For In Backup Tight Ends

-- Doug Williams, Larry Brown Receive Hall Of Fame Inductions

-- The Game Has Slowed Down For Saahdiq Charles

-- The Key Ingredient To Growth On The Defensive Line

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: Expectations For The Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Speed And Quickness Of Chase Young

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 9, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: More Training Camp Predictions

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 8, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: William Jackson III, The Deep-Sea Angler

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Importance Of Cam Sims

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Reasons For Excitement In 2021

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 2, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Taking A Look At Ryan Fitzpatrick

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 1, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Beard Bonding With Ryan Fitzpatrick And Doug Williams

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Terry McLaurin Honored By Reese's Senior Bowl

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, June 28, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: High Hopes For Antonio Gibson

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, June 24, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: All Eyes On Benjamin St-Juste

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising