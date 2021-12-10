News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | The 'round-robin' finish

Dec 10, 2021 at 11:52 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW121021
John Bates tries to shake off a tackle during the Washington Football Team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga explains why Ron Rivera believed in Washington when no one else did.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington's playoff hopes resting on a five-game division stretch.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes about Antonio Gibson carrying the load for Washington's offense.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Scott Turner's thoughts on a rush-heavy attack.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Ron Rivera has a new mantra.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Terry McLaurin looking forward to playing against Trevon Diggs.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about how what Washington isn't doing is just as important as what they are doing.

Related Links

PHOTOS | Cowboys Practice Week 12/09

Key players on both sides of the ball return to the practice field as the Washington Football Team continues preparations for its Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

Related Content

Advertising