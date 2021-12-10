Wake Up Washington | The 'round-robin' finish

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga explains why Ron Rivera believed in Washington when no one else did.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington's playoff hopes resting on a five-game division stretch.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes about Antonio Gibson carrying the load for Washington's offense.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Scott Turner's thoughts on a rush-heavy attack.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Ron Rivera has a new mantra.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Terry McLaurin looking forward to playing against Trevon Diggs.