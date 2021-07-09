News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: The Speed And Quickness Of Chase Young

Jul 09, 2021 at 10:21 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW070921
Chase Young warms up before practice during Washington's minicamp. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 9, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about how Tyrann Mathieu praised Chase Young for his workout routine.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning also writes about Antonio Gibson receiving high praise from one NFL analyst.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning reports on William Jackson III being listed as PFF's top shadow cornerback since 2019.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker highlights the impact that rook cornerback Benjamin St-Juste could have in 2021.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher writes about Jon Bostic's comments on what Ryan Fitzpatrick can bring to Washington's offense.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher reports on where Terry McLaurin landed on the Pro Football Network's Top 100 players.

