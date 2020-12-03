Wake Up Washington 12/3: Devising A Plan To Upend Undefeated Steelers

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Ron Rivera could have spent big in free agency. Instead Washington's bargains have paid off.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about how Washington is expected to sign a "quarantine quarterback."
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also reports on Washington's game with the Steelers being moved to Monday.
-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell gives his perspective on Washington's young stars.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Antonio Gibson and Alex Smith propelling Washington to the top of the NFC East.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Antonio Gibson, while still developing, is making a big impact for Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey reports on Kendall Fuller's thoughts on Washington having a rest advantage over the Steelers.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that schedule changes won't alter Washington's approach.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also dives into Alex Smith's thoughts on Big Ben's career.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay details Ron Rivera's comparison for Antonio Gibson.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey provides two stats that provide hope for a playoff push.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler ponders who could be the next Terry McLaurin or Antonio Gibson in the 2021 NFL Draft.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey believes Antonio Gibson could win Offensive Rookie of the Year with a strong December.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock reports on how Washington's offensive line has been able to find a rhythm recently. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also releases her latest mailbag. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Washington's plans for Steven Montez (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's writes about Washington's crucial stretch under unusual circumstances. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about how the Washington-Cowboys Thanksgiving showdown was the most-watched NFL game of the season.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Washington Football Team Players And Coaches To Auction Cleats To Benefit Charities As Part Of NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats'
The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Dec. 02, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)