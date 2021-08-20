News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: We're On To Cincinnati

Aug 20, 2021 at 10:13 AM
William Jackson III celebrates after making a play for Washington's defense on Aug. 15. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nick Jhabvala gives five things to watch during Washington's game against the Bengals.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the options that William Jackson III gives to the defense.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at some key position battles on Washington's roster.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Ryan Fitzpatrick starting to connect with Washington's pass-catchers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives four things to watch as Washington takes on the Bengals.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about the status of Washington quarterback Kyle Allen.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning also writes about Dax Milne getting praise from Ron Rivera.

-- The Athletic's Dan Pompei writes that Logan Thomas' incredible script continues to be written. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his 53-man roster projections for the 2021 season. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- #PickSix: A Rundown On The Running Backs

-- 3 Keys To Washington's Preseason Matchup Against The Bengals

-- WFT Daily: 1 Thing Antonio Gibson Has Been Working On In Camp

-- Training Camp Notebook: Learning Lessons For Jamin Davis

-- WFT Daily: Dax Milne Is Catching Ron Rivera's Eye

-- Training Camp Notebook: Ryan Fitzpatrick Building A Bond With His WRs

-- Chase Young Makes Debut On NFL's Top 100 Players

-- Brandon Scherff Voted No. 98 On NFL's Top 100 Players Of 2021

-- Training Camp Notebook: A Lockdown Day From The Defense

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Preseason Showdown In Foxborough

-- Jaret Patterson Makes The Most Of His First Preseason Game

-- WFT Daily: Ereck Flowers Is Ready To Compete

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

PHOTOS: Training Camp Day 16

The Washington Football Team continues Week 4 of training camp. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

