News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Welcome To Washington, Michael Silver

Jul 14, 2021 at 12:12 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW071421

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about what Matthew Barry sees in store for Antonio Gibson in 2021.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey evaluates players raving about Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes about Chad Johnson's expectations for Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips looks at Scott Turner's expectations for Year 2 as a offensive coordinator.

-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto asks if Washington has the best linebackers in the NFC East.

-- Sports Illustrated's Andrew Oliveros asks if Chase Young can be even better in 2021.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- From The Desk Of Michael Silver: The Power Of Ron Rivera

-- Washington Football Team Partners with NFL Network’s Michael Silver

-- Making The Leap: How Terry McLaurin Benefits From His Supporting Cast

-- Meet The FANs: Brad Angell Wants To Bring Pride, Tradition To Washington's Apparel

-- Position Breakdown: More Growth From The Linebackers

-- President's Brief: Moving Forward

-- Position Breakdown: No Shortage Of Competition At Wide Receiver

-- Making The Leap: Inside Chase Young's Plans For Progress In Year 2

-- #PickSix: Assessing Late-Round Picks And A More Potent Offense

-- Meet The FANs: VaLorie Fogle Wants To Serve Up Diverse Cuisines At FedExField

-- Position Breakdown: Higher Expectations For The Defensive Line

-- Making The Leap: Antonio Gibson Has Eyes On 1,000 Yards

-- Position Breakdown: Washington's Running Backs Taking The Next Step

-- Terrell: Cam Sims Was 'The Glue' Of The Receiver Group

-- #PickSix: Rookie Impacts And Wide Receiver Roles

-- NFL Kicks Off 'Fan Of The Year' Program

-- Patience Paid Off For Jamin Davis

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: Expectations For The Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Race For The NFC East

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, July 12, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Speed And Quickness Of Chase Young

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 9, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: More Training Camp Predictions

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 8, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: William Jackson III, The Deep-Sea Angler

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Importance Of Cam Sims

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Reasons For Excitement In 2021

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 2, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Taking A Look At Ryan Fitzpatrick

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 1, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Beard Bonding With Ryan Fitzpatrick And Doug Williams

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Terry McLaurin Honored By Reese's Senior Bowl

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, June 28, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: High Hopes For Antonio Gibson

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, June 24, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising