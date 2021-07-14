Wake Up Washington: Welcome To Washington, Michael Silver

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about what Matthew Barry sees in store for Antonio Gibson in 2021.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey evaluates players raving about Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes about Chad Johnson's expectations for Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips looks at Scott Turner's expectations for Year 2 as a offensive coordinator.

-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto asks if Washington has the best linebackers in the NFC East.