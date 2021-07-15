Wake Up Washington: Where Did ESPN Rank Terry McLaurin Among The Best RBs?

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 15, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sport Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at some of Washington's burning questions ahead of training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the chances of Ron Rivera winning Coach of the Year.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Antonio Gibson not being on ESPN's Top 10 running backs.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher writes about Terry McLaurin's next goals for 2021.