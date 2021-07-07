Wake Up Washington: William Jackson III, The Deep-Sea Angler

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about Antonio Gibson aiming to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in 2021.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler takes a look at William Jackson III showing off his fishing skills.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Darren Hartwell asks if Washington could make another addition to the wide receiver room.
-- NFL.com's Grant Gordon reports on Antonio Gibson aiming for 1,000 yards this year.
-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about where Chase Young landed on ESPN's list of top edge rushers.
-- The Athletic names players who they believe could be primed for a breakout season in 2021. (Subscription)
