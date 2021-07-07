Wake Up Washington: William Jackson III, The Deep-Sea Angler

The 6th Annual Washington Football Charity Golf Classic serves as the Official Golf Tournament of the Washington Football Team. On Monday, June 28th, Washington Football Team alumni, leadership, team partners and sponsors came together at Army Navy Country Club for a fun day of golf to raise funds for the Washington Football Charitable Foundation. Thanks to the generosity of our foursome supporters and event sponsors, including, Pepsi, LG Ads, OUTFRONT Media, Kelly Electric, FedEx, GCO Consulting Group, GroundTruth, and BDO, we raised $175,000 for children and families in our community. Photos courtesy of Emilee Fails and photo sponsor, GCO Consulting Group.