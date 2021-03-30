What To Know About The NFL's 17-Game Schedule For 2021

While the 16-game, 17-week schedule has been in place since 1990, there has been interest in expanding the regular season for more than a decade. In fact, the owners pushed for an 18-game schedule during negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement in 2011, but they were unable to come to an agreement with the NFL Players Association on the matter.

But in March of 2020, the players voted to approve a new CBA that created a path to a 17-game season starting as early as 2021. The league's owners then approved the change Tuesday, which also decreases the number of preseason games from four to three.

The 2021 regular season will be played across 18 weeks, starting Thursday, Sept. 9 and concluding Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, according to NFL.com. Super Bowl LVI will be pushed back a week to Feb. 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.