News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Signs 2021 Draft Class

May 13, 2021 at 07:58 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

PHOTOS: Washington Signs 2021 Draft Class

The Washington Football Team signed all 10 of its draft picks Thursday ahead of its annual rookie minicamp this weekend. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

ALLPICKS (1)
1 / 11
First-round linebacker Jamin Davis signs his rookie contract.
2 / 11

First-round linebacker Jamin Davis signs his rookie contract.

Second-round offensive tackle Sam Cosmi signs his rookie contract.
3 / 11

Second-round offensive tackle Sam Cosmi signs his rookie contract.

Third-round defensive back Benjamin St-Juste signs his rookie contract.
4 / 11

Third-round defensive back Benjamin St-Juste signs his rookie contract.

Fourth-round wide receiver Dyami Brown signs his rookie contract.
5 / 11

Fourth-round wide receiver Dyami Brown signs his rookie contract.

TE John Bates
6 / 11
Fifth-round safety Darrick Forrest signs his rookie contract.
7 / 11

Fifth-round safety Darrick Forrest signs his rookie contract.

LS Camaron Cheeseman
8 / 11
DE William Bradley King
9 / 11
Seventh-round defensive end Shaka Toney signs his rookie contract.
10 / 11

Seventh-round defensive end Shaka Toney signs his rookie contract.

WR Dax Milne
11 / 11
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Washington Football Team has officially added all 10 members of its 2021 draft class.

The team announced Thursday that the following players signed their contracts:

  • LB Jamin Davis
  • OT Sam Cosmi
  • DB Benjamin St-Juste
  • WR Dyami Brown
  • TE John Bates
  • S Darrick Forrest
  • LS Camaron Cheeseman
  • DE William Bradley-King
  • DE Shaka Toney
  • WR Dax Milne

Terms of these deals were not disclosed.

Washington's entire draft class -- as well as undrafted rookie running back Jaret Patterson -- will take the field for the first time this weekend for the team's annual two-day rookie minicamp at the Inova Sports Performance Center. Practices will be held Friday and Saturday starting at 10:45 a.m..

Related Content

news

5 Things To Know About LS Camaron Cheeseman

Washington used its sixth-round pick (225th overall) to take Michigan long snapper Camaron Cheeseman. Here are five things to know about the newest addition to special teams.
news

5 Things To Know About S Darrick Forrest

Washington used its fifth-round pick (163rd overall) to take Cincinnati safety Darrick Forrest. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the secondary.
news

Ron Rivera Values Certainty Over Speculation When Signing College Free Agents

Washington has only signed five college free agents after the draft in the past two seasons, and part of the reason why is because Rivera wants to avoid taking gambles.
news

5 Things To Know About TE John Bates

Washington used its fourth-round pick (124th overall) to take Boise State tight end John Bates. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the offense.
news

Where Washington Stands In The Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

With the 2021 NFL Draft concluded, Washington has added 10 new players to its roster. Here's how it stacks up among the other 31 teams.
news

Trevor Matich's Optimism For Washington Is At A Two-Decade High

Matich loves the moves head coach Ron Rivera has made this offseason.
news

5 Things To Know About WR Dyami Brown

Washington used one of its third-round picks (82nd overall) to take North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the team's receiver corps.
news

5 Things To Know About CB Benjamin St-Juste

Washington used its first third-round pick (74th overall) to take Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the secondary.
news

How Washington's Collaborative Front Office Built The 2021 Draft Class

Washington wanted to bring in as many experienced voices as possible to restructure its front office. That collaborative approach paid off with 10 players joining the roster.
news

Wake Up Washington 5/5: Envisioning The 2021 Roster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
news

Ron Rivera's 'Unique' Approach With Prospects Pays Dividends

Rivera wanted to find the right kind of players to fit Washington's culture. The best way to do that was meet with them himself.
Advertising