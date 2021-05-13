Washington Signs 2021 Draft Class

The Washington Football Team signed all 10 of its draft picks Thursday ahead of its annual rookie minicamp this weekend. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
The Washington Football Team has officially added all 10 members of its 2021 draft class.
The team announced Thursday that the following players signed their contracts:
- LB Jamin Davis
- OT Sam Cosmi
- DB Benjamin St-Juste
- WR Dyami Brown
- TE John Bates
- S Darrick Forrest
- LS Camaron Cheeseman
- DE William Bradley-King
- DE Shaka Toney
- WR Dax Milne
Terms of these deals were not disclosed.
Washington's entire draft class -- as well as undrafted rookie running back Jaret Patterson -- will take the field for the first time this weekend for the team's annual two-day rookie minicamp at the Inova Sports Performance Center. Practices will be held Friday and Saturday starting at 10:45 a.m..