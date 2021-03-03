Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Defensive End

Rounding out this list is nine-year veteran Derek Wolfe. Wolfe, who signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens after spending eight seasons with the Denver Broncos, had an uncharacteristically quiet season by his standards with just one sack and 51 tackles. Those numbers are a bit surprising since it looked as if Wolfe was rejuvenated in 2019 with a career-high 7.0 sacks and 12 quarterback hits at 29 years old.

As it turns out, Del Rio already has an idea of what Wolfe can do since he was the Broncos defensive coordinator from 2012-14. Wolfe recorded 11.5 sacks during that three-season span and put up some of his best PFF grades in terms of run defense and tackling. Wolfe also has the ability to play as a defensive tackle, which Del Rio praised following his first season with the Broncos.

"What Derek did for us last season has been underappreciated on many levels," Del Rio said. "I know we list him as [a defensive] end, but for what he does in our defense, he plays a significant number of snaps, maybe most of his snaps -- 70, 75%-- at [defensive] tackle. So, take that into account, and I think that gives you a far better picture of what he did last season."