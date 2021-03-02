Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Defensive Tackle

Morgan Fox was not a top draft pick like Short and Rankins. In fact, he went undrafted in 2016. But he has been a versatile rotational piece since joining the Los Angeles Rams, and 2020 was his best statistical season yet, as he set career highs in sacks (6.0), tackles for loss (eight) and quarterback hits (nine) despite playing just 39% of the snaps. He also earned the respect and confidence of his teammates, namely three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

"We know that Fox is going to step up and continue to play at a high level, like he's been doing all year," Donald told the team site before the Rams' Week 17 matchup against the Cardinals, when Fox had to replace a starter who landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.