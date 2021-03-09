Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Linebacker

The first thing that jumps out about Avery Williamson is that he is a dominant tackler. The former 2014 fifth-round pick has finished with at least 100 tackles in four of his six seasons, with his 111 in 2020 being the second-most of his career.

But after looking deeper into his full skillset, it is apparent that tackling is not Williamson's only talent. His four interceptions, 17 pass breakups and 15.5 sacks show he may be the complete linebacker Rivera is looking for. He rewarded the New York Jets, who signed him to a two-year deal in 2018, with his best statistical season during which he had an interception, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles, three sacks and 120 tackles.

"I definitely bring a physical aspect to the game by getting off blockers," Williamson said after being signed by the Jets. "I want to be that presence on the field: an animal that's going to be around the ball. That's what I want to continue to work on. I feel like that's my specialty. Getting off blocks and making plays. That's what I want to be known as: a physical linebacker who can do everything else that you ask me to do."

Spotrac predicts Williamsons' market value to be about $7 million per year, which Washington could certainly afford should it decide to sign him. In return, the team could get a player with an average PFF tackle grade of 80.3 and the versatility to handle multiple assignments in Jack Del Rio's 4-3 scheme.