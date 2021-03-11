Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Offensive Line

It is not often that an offensive tackle gets taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft -- it has only happened four times in NFL history -- but that is exactly what the Kansas City Chiefs did when they took Central Michigan's Eric Fisher in 2013.

It is clear to see that Fisher initially struggled when he entered the league by allowing seven sacks and 47 pressures in his rookie year, but he steadily improved to the point where he was one of the better left tackles. He has been voted to the Pro Bowl two times in the past three seasons, and in the one year that he did not, he allowed a career-low 14 pressures.

"Some of the better offensive line performances this season have been best illustrated by what happened when a lineman was missing from the lineup," PFF's Sam Monson wrote. "That played out on the biggest stage of all for Eric Fisher and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. With Fisher injured and the line forced into a reshuffle, his replacement, Mike Remmers, surrendered nine total pressures in one game."

By PFF's standards, Fisher had his best season in 2020 with an overall grade of 80.0. That is substantially improved from the 57.8 grade he had in his rookie year. What's more, he also played in 702 pass-blocking plays -- the most of his career -- and allowed only three sacks.