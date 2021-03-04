Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Safety

Ricardo Allen was one of the better players on an Atlanta Falcons defense that finished last in against the pass in 2020. Aside from his two interceptions, which were second on the team among defensive backs, he allowed a career-low reception percentage with nine catches on 16 targets.

Allen's 25 tackles in 2020 were the second-lowest of his career, but he has finished either first or second in his position on the team three times. And even though Allen did not have that same success last season, his 74.5 PFF tackle grade was the highest of his career.

The other part of Allen's value resides in his mentorship. Aside from Collins, Washington has a young group of safeties with Jeremy Reaves, Curl and Apke all under 26 years old. It is regarded as a position with potential, but bringing in a veteran like Allen for them to learn from could be beneficial.

"He's a guy who even the coaches told the young guys to look at [to] emulate your work habits [and] work ethic around," Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun told SB Nation's The Falcoholic. "He's definitely a leader on the defense through example. Whenever he talked, everybody listened because he's definitely somebody who's...wise."