Washington 2021 Free Agency Preview: Wide Receiver

With Godwin and Robinson remaining with their respective teams in 2021, Kenny Golladay is widely regarded as the best -- and most expensive -- wide receiver set to hit the open market. Spotrac projects Golladay to sign a contract worth about $17 million per season, which would make him the 10th-highest paid player at his position. Based on how Golladay has produced when healthy, it seems as though he would be worth the money.

A third-round pick in 2017, Golladay has gone over 1,000 yards receiving twice and led the league with 11 receiving touchdowns in 2019. Golladay's 6-foot-4, 214-pound frame, combined with his athleticism, make him an elite deep threat regardless of who's throwing him the ball.

"There may be no better endorsement of a top receiver than the difference it makes to his quarterback when he is on the field," the Pro Football Focus staff wrote of Golladay in its free agency rankings. "Matthew Stafford is a different player when Golladay is on the field, and the wideout clearly has confidence in his ability to go up and get the football in tough spots."