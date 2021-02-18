Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.
In anticipation for the 2021 NFL Draft, which will be held April 29 - May 1 in Cleveland, here's a compilation of various' league experts' predictions about what the Washington Football Team will do with the No. 19 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
Expert: Todd McShay, ESPN
Selection: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (Feb. 9)
- Analysis: "Toney isn't the most polished receiver in the class, but he is ultraversatile and offensive coordinator Scott Turner could get very creative with the way the team uses him. After Terry McLaurin (1,118 yards), you have to look all the way down to Cam Sims (477) for the second-most productive WR on Washington this season. Toney caught 10 touchdowns with the Gators in 2020."
Expert: Mel Kiper Jr, ESPN
Selection: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (Feb. 7)
- Analysis: "I would have liked to get a quarterback for Washington, but my top five are all off the board. Ron Rivera & Co. have to figure out the position, and maybe the answer is a veteran in free agency. Instead let's focus on a wide receiver group that has only Terry McLaurin as a plus starter. Kyle Pitts got a lot of the attention from people watching the Gators this season, but Toney opened the eyes of NFL scouts. He was a Swiss Army knife, catching 70 passes with 10 scores, adding a touchdown as a runner and one more on a punt return. Think of a Tyreek Hill-type playmaker who can beat teams in a variety of ways. We've already seen Washington get creative with Antonio Gibson, and it should find ways to get the ball in Toney's hands."
A photo compilation of various league experts' predictions about what Washington will do with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network/NFL.com
Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (Feb. 16)
- Analysis: "Washington is going to address the quarterback position one way or another. I'm guessing the Football Team goes with a veteran addition to free them up to upgrade the offensive line with this pick."
Previous Selections:
- Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (Jan. 22)
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Selection: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (Feb. 8)
- Analysis: "Alex Smith's comeback is an amazing story, but at 36, with noticeable mobility issues, he's no longer a quarterback Washington can confidently build around. Last time the franchise drafted a big, strong-armed passer … it didn't work out. Maybe this time the team will take a guy who can operate an efficient offense that will give its outstanding defense a break. To beat out competitors for Jones, such as the Patriots and Saints, new GM Martin Mayhew might need to give up a second-round pick in this draft and the next to move up."
Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Selection: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (Feb. 1)
- Analysis: "Washington is still searching for a long-term answer under center. Jones is a pinpoint pocket passer with the intangibles and leadership skills to act as Ron Rivera's top lieutenant for a team on the rise."
Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Selection: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss (Feb.4)
- Analysis: "This is a tough pick to project, as many of the elite position players at areas of need will be gone. Fortunately for Washington, Moore is flying well under the radar. He's a very consistent, high-volume slot receiver with excellent hands and toughness."
Expert: Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
Selection: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (Feb. 16)
- Analysis: "He was special last season, and this is a position of need for Washington. WFT made calls on Matt Stafford, so even with Taylor Heinicke re-signed, they need help."
The top photos of Terry McLaurin's 2020 season.
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Selection: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State (Feb. 15)
- Analysis: "Would the Football Team take a high-upside franchise quarterback in Round 1, especially since they're just two years removed from drafting Dwayne Haskins? Lance is a special talent who played just one season at NDSU, but he can do it all. Unfortunately for WFT, he'll need at least a year of seasoning before assuming the starting gig."
Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Selection: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (Feb. 17)
- Analysis: "Toney has gadget skills and the speed to threaten down the vertical route tree. Washington needs another playmaker opposite Terry McLaurin."
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Selection: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina (Feb. 18)
- Analysis: "Washington continues to assemble pieces on defense. Jaycee Horn is a honing device for footballs and should capitalize on the manic pressure created by a bevy of former first-round picks."
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Selection: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State (Feb. 11) -- TRADE UP to No. 7
- Analysis: "With Alex Smith, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke, Washington has several short-term options at quarterback. But Lance would give the organization a young, high-upside player with the physical talent and football character that translates well to the pro level. With the competition for quarterbacks in this draft, it will likely take multiple draft picks, including a future first, to make this deal happen for Washington."
Expert: Luke Easterling, USA Today
Selection: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (Feb. 16)
- Analysis: N/A
Expert: Nick Farabaugh, Pro Football Network
Selection: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (Feb. 15)
- Analysis: "An absolute unicorn out there, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can fit into the Washington Football Team's defense nicely. They need a dominant coverage linebacker, and Owusu-Koramoah can be that. At Notre Dame, he played at linebacker, slot cornerback, and even at safety more than enough to satisfy the need for this pick. An already stout defense gets even better behind one of the best defensive lines in the NFL."
Expert: Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus
Selection: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina (Feb.15)
- Analysis: "Horn's combination of athleticism and physicality is rare for the cornerback position. He allowed just eight catches from 24 targets for 116 yards in the seven games he played in 2020."
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football
Selection: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama (Feb. 16)
- Analysis: "Washington has an elite defensive line, which helps the secondary. Can you imagine how potent the defense would be with superior cornerback play? Son of former Dolphins star cornerback Patrick Surtain Sr., Surtain II was tested early by teams, yet was able to punish opponents for doing so. The 6-foot-2 cornerback projects as a top-15 pick in the future."
Expert: Danny Kelly, The Ringer
Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (Jan. 31)
- Analysis: "After dealing Trent Williams before the 2020 season, Washington has a chance to install another longtime fixture at the left tackle spot in Darrisaw. The Hokies star has the size, length, and athleticism to excel in multiple blocking schemes and would give the team a quality blindside protector for whoever ends up at quarterback."
The Washington Football Team's top offensive plays from the 2020 season.
Expert: Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports
Selection: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota (Feb. 12)
- Analysis: "Washington just signed Taylor Heinicke to a two-year extension to compete with *someone* for the starting job, so it seems highly unlikely that this team will be in the market for a QB here."
Previous Selections:
- Rashod Bateman, Wide Receiver, Minnesota (Jan. 28)
Expert: Jordan Reid, The Draft Network
Selection: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (Jan. 28)
- Analysis: "Washington could be aggressive in its pursuit of a QB. With Stafford recently coming available, this could be a pick that's sent to Detroit. For the time being, they are in position to take the best player available on their board. Even though the offense needs lots of help in many spots, the franchise could opt to add more firepower to an already strong defense. Owusu-Koramoah provides a versatile second-level player, something that the second level of the team's front seven currently lacks."