News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness

Feb 18, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

2021MockDraft_Madness_Final_2560x1440 copy

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

In anticipation for the 2021 NFL Draft, which will be held April 29 - May 1 in Cleveland, here's a compilation of various' league experts' predictions about what the Washington Football Team will do with the No. 19 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Todd McShay, ESPN

Selection: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (Feb. 9)

  • Analysis: "Toney isn't the most polished receiver in the class, but he is ultraversatile and offensive coordinator Scott Turner could get very creative with the way the team uses him. After Terry McLaurin (1,118 yards), you have to look all the way down to Cam Sims (477) for the second-most productive WR on Washington this season. Toney caught 10 touchdowns with the Gators in 2020."

Expert: Mel Kiper Jr, ESPN

Selection: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (Feb. 7)

  • Analysis: "I would have liked to get a quarterback for Washington, but my top five are all off the board. Ron Rivera & Co. have to figure out the position, and maybe the answer is a veteran in free agency. Instead let's focus on a wide receiver group that has only Terry McLaurin as a plus starter. Kyle Pitts got a lot of the attention from people watching the Gators this season, but Toney opened the eyes of NFL scouts. He was a Swiss Army knife, catching 70 passes with 10 scores, adding a touchdown as a runner and one more on a punt return. Think of a Tyreek Hill-type playmaker who can beat teams in a variety of ways. We've already seen Washington get creative with Antonio Gibson, and it should find ways to get the ball in Toney's hands."

READ MORE: Here's What Kadarius Toney Would Add To Washington

PHOTOS: Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness

A photo compilation of various league experts' predictions about what Washington will do with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs for a touchdown after a catch during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
1 / 9
Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs for a touchdown after a catch during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones passes against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
2 / 9
Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones passes against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance passes against Central Arkansas in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
3 / 9
Trey Lance, QB, NDSU

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance passes against Central Arkansas in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) rushes North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
4 / 9
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) rushes North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore is tackled by South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
5 / 9
Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore is tackled by South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Bruce Newman/©Bruce Newman
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker, top, celebrates a touchdown with Christian Darrisaw in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)
6 / 9
Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker, top, celebrates a touchdown with Christian Darrisaw in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

Matt Gentry | The Roanoke Times
Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs for yardage during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Moore was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
7 / 9
Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs for yardage during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Moore was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman runs a route against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
8 / 9
Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman runs a route against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) knocks away the pass intended for Mississippi wide receiver Floyd Allen (11) during the first half of their NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
9 / 9
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) knocks away the pass intended for Mississippi wide receiver Floyd Allen (11) during the first half of their NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright {2018} The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network/NFL.com

Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (Feb. 16)

  • Analysis: "Washington is going to address the quarterback position one way or another. I'm guessing the Football Team goes with a veteran addition to free them up to upgrade the offensive line with this pick."

Previous Selections:

  • Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (Jan. 22)

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Selection: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (Feb. 8)

  • Analysis: "Alex Smith's comeback is an amazing story, but at 36, with noticeable mobility issues, he's no longer a quarterback Washington can confidently build around. Last time the franchise drafted a big, strong-armed passer … it didn't work out. Maybe this time the team will take a guy who can operate an efficient offense that will give its outstanding defense a break. To beat out competitors for Jones, such as the Patriots and Saints, new GM Martin Mayhew might need to give up a second-round pick in this draft and the next to move up."

Related Links

Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Selection: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (Feb. 1)

  • Analysis: "Washington is still searching for a long-term answer under center. Jones is a pinpoint pocket passer with the intangibles and leadership skills to act as Ron Rivera's top lieutenant for a team on the rise."

Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Selection: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss (Feb.4)

  • Analysis: "This is a tough pick to project, as many of the elite position players at areas of need will be gone. Fortunately for Washington, Moore is flying well under the radar. He's a very consistent, high-volume slot receiver with excellent hands and toughness."

Expert: Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Selection: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (Feb. 16)

  • Analysis: "He was special last season, and this is a position of need for Washington. WFT made calls on Matt Stafford, so even with Taylor Heinicke re-signed, they need help."

PHOTOS: Terry McLaurin 2020 Season

The top photos of Terry McLaurin's 2020 season.

TerryMcLaurin-6
1 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-24
2 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-25
3 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-21
4 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-29
5 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-19
6 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-4
7 / 26
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-27
8 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-28
9 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-26
10 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-22
11 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-23
12 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-20
13 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-8
14 / 26
Alexander Jonesi/Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-15
15 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-18
16 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-17
17 / 26
Sam Hodde/Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-14
18 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-16
19 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-13
20 / 26
Garrett Campbell/Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-1
21 / 26
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-2
22 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-10
23 / 26
Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-9
24 / 26
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-7
25 / 26
Garrett Campbell/Washington Football Team
TerryMcLaurin-3
26 / 26
Garrett Campbell/Washington Football Team
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Selection: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State (Feb. 15)

  • Analysis: "Would the Football Team take a high-upside franchise quarterback in Round 1, especially since they're just two years removed from drafting Dwayne Haskins? Lance is a special talent who played just one season at NDSU, but he can do it all. Unfortunately for WFT, he'll need at least a year of seasoning before assuming the starting gig."

Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Selection: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (Feb. 17)

  • Analysis: "Toney has gadget skills and the speed to threaten down the vertical route tree. Washington needs another playmaker opposite Terry McLaurin."

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Selection: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina (Feb. 18)

  • Analysis: "Washington continues to assemble pieces on defense. Jaycee Horn is a honing device for footballs and should capitalize on the manic pressure created by a bevy of former first-round picks."

Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Selection: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State (Feb. 11) -- TRADE UP to No. 7

  • Analysis: "With Alex Smith, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke, Washington has several short-term options at quarterback. But Lance would give the organization a young, high-upside player with the physical talent and football character that translates well to the pro level. With the competition for quarterbacks in this draft, it will likely take multiple draft picks, including a future first, to make this deal happen for Washington."

Expert: Luke Easterling, USA Today

Selection: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (Feb. 16)

  • Analysis: N/A

Expert: Nick Farabaugh, Pro Football Network

Selection: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (Feb. 15)

  • Analysis: "An absolute unicorn out there, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can fit into the Washington Football Team's defense nicely. They need a dominant coverage linebacker, and Owusu-Koramoah can be that. At Notre Dame, he played at linebacker, slot cornerback, and even at safety more than enough to satisfy the need for this pick. An already stout defense gets even better behind one of the best defensive lines in the NFL."

Expert: Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus

Selection: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina (Feb.15)

  • Analysis: "Horn's combination of athleticism and physicality is rare for the cornerback position. He allowed just eight catches from 24 targets for 116 yards in the seven games he played in 2020."

Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football

Selection: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama (Feb. 16)

  • Analysis: "Washington has an elite defensive line, which helps the secondary. Can you imagine how potent the defense would be with superior cornerback play? Son of former Dolphins star cornerback Patrick Surtain Sr., Surtain II was tested early by teams, yet was able to punish opponents for doing so. The 6-foot-2 cornerback projects as a top-15 pick in the future."

Expert: Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (Jan. 31)

  • Analysis: "After dealing Trent Williams before the 2020 season, Washington has a chance to install another longtime fixture at the left tackle spot in Darrisaw. The Hokies star has the size, length, and athleticism to excel in multiple blocking schemes and would give the team a quality blindside protector for whoever ends up at quarterback."

PHOTOS: Washington's Top 2020 Offensive Plays

The Washington Football Team's top offensive plays from the 2020 season.

twitter-carousel
1 / 31
vravens-10042020-51
2 / 31
20131231-GC1_0262-2
3 / 31
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20210109-IMG_1306
4 / 31
20201122-EMF_3152
5 / 31
20201108-GMC_1432
6 / 31
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
_GC49137
7 / 31
20201122-EMF_3356
8 / 31
_GC49110
9 / 31
20140104-EMF_1934
10 / 31
20140103-EMF_1380
11 / 31
20140104-EMF_1518
12 / 31
20210103-A51I0607
13 / 31
20201108-GMC_1609
14 / 31
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
20210103-A51I8899
15 / 31
20210103-A51I8982
16 / 31
20210103-A51I8935
17 / 31
20210109-IMG_2083
18 / 31
GC1_0613
19 / 31
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vrams-10112020-39
20 / 31
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
GC3_7526
21 / 31
20210109-IMG_2448
22 / 31
vrams-10112020-52
23 / 31
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Image from iOS (3)
24 / 31
PSX_20201025_141901
25 / 31
20210103-A51I9862
26 / 31
GC3_1159
27 / 31
GC3_3618
28 / 31
IMG_4228
29 / 31
20210109-IMG_2361
30 / 31
20210109-IMG_2607
31 / 31
Expert: Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports

Selection: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota (Feb. 12)

  • Analysis: "Washington just signed Taylor Heinicke to a two-year extension to compete with *someone* for the starting job, so it seems highly unlikely that this team will be in the market for a QB here."

Previous Selections:

  • Rashod Bateman, Wide Receiver, Minnesota (Jan. 28)

Expert: Jordan Reid, The Draft Network

Selection: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (Jan. 28)

  • Analysis: "Washington could be aggressive in its pursuit of a QB. With Stafford recently coming available, this could be a pick that's sent to Detroit. For the time being, they are in position to take the best player available on their board. Even though the offense needs lots of help in many spots, the franchise could opt to add more firepower to an already strong defense. Owusu-Koramoah provides a versatile second-level player, something that the second level of the team's front seven currently lacks."

