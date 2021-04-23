News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Monte Coleman To Announce Some Of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks

Apr 23, 2021 at 10:34 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

monte-coleman-draft

After NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Washington Football Team's pick during the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night, one of the franchise's best linebackers will have the honor of doing so on Day 2.

RELATED: Draft Central | Mock Draft Madness

As a part of the NFL's efforts to celebrate its past, present and future, Monte Coleman will be one of 32 current and former players (one for each team) to announce selections during the second and third rounds. (Check out all of Washington's selections, HERE.)

Related Links

An 11th-round pick in 1979, Coleman played 16 seasons for the burgundy and gold and was a part of all three of Washington's Super Bowl championships. In 215 games (62 starts), Coleman recorded 1,002 tackles, 17 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns. His 43.5 sacks are fourth on the franchise's official all-time list.

Washington has three picks between the second and third rounds: 51st, 74th (from the San Francisco 49ers) and 82nd.

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew Dissect The Anatomy Of Draft Day Trades

Rivera and Mayhew explain the decision that has to be made when considering whether to trade up or move back in the draft.
news

DMV Draft Prospects: Christian Darrisaw's Potential Used To Be Clay. He Sculpted It Into A Technical Masterpiece.

Darrisaw had plenty of natural gifts in high school. But with the right amount of hard work, he used them to become one of the best offensive tackles in college football.
news

2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 3

Washington has two third-round picks (74th and 82nd) this year. Here are 10 prospects the team could target.
news

DMV Draft Prospects: Jaylen Twyman Overcomes Family Tragedy To Create A Better Life For His Loved Ones

Twyman grew up around poverty, crime and violence in Northeast Washington D.C. Now he's a mid-round draft prospect set on giving his family a better life.
news

Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 10.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what Washington will do with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (as of April 21).
news

2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 4

Washington has one fourth-round pick (124th) this year. Here are 10 prospects the team could target.
news

DMV Draft Prospects: Charles Snowden -- The Basketball Player Who's Been A Slam Dunk In Football

Snowden had his mind set on playing basketball entering his junior year of high school. Two years later, he was committed to Virginia to play football.
news

DMV Draft Prospects: How Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Became Mr. Versatility

Owusu-Koramoah morphed into a positionless player in high school, and it's a role he'll continue to fill as he aims to make a name for himself in the NFL.
news

Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Peter Schrager Has Washington Taking In The First Round

Each week, Washingtonfootball.com will highlight one mock draft from a notable draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

5 Takeaways: Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew Speak Ahead Of The NFL Draft

With fewer than two weeks until the draft, head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew addressed the local media via Zoom to discuss how Washington plans to attack the three-day event.
news

2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 5

Washington has one fifth-round pick (163rd) this year. Here are 10 prospects the team could target.
Advertising