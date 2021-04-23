Monte Coleman To Announce Some Of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks

After NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Washington Football Team's pick during the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night, one of the franchise's best linebackers will have the honor of doing so on Day 2.
As a part of the NFL's efforts to celebrate its past, present and future, Monte Coleman will be one of 32 current and former players (one for each team) to announce selections during the second and third rounds. (Check out all of Washington's selections, HERE.)
An 11th-round pick in 1979, Coleman played 16 seasons for the burgundy and gold and was a part of all three of Washington's Super Bowl championships. In 215 games (62 starts), Coleman recorded 1,002 tackles, 17 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns. His 43.5 sacks are fourth on the franchise's official all-time list.
Washington has three picks between the second and third rounds: 51st, 74th (from the San Francisco 49ers) and 82nd.