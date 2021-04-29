Full List Of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks 

After months of speculation, the 2021 NFL Draft is finally here.

Washington has eight selections, starting with the 19th overall pick. It also has picks in the second, fourth and fifth and two picks each in the third and seventh rounds. Washington gave up its sixth-round selection when it traded with the Las Vegas Raiders for tackle David Sharpe in September.

This is the second draft under head coach Ron Rivera, who will be working closely with the revamped front office of general manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney ﻿to ensure Washington makes the most of the three-day event.