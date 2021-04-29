News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Full List Of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks 

Apr 29, 2021 at 10:47 AM
by Kyle Stackpole & Zach Selby
DRAFTPICKSUPDATE

After months of speculation, the 2021 NFL Draft is finally here.

Washington has eight selections, starting with the 19th overall pick. It also has picks in the second, fourth and fifth and two picks each in the third and seventh rounds. Washington gave up its sixth-round selection when it traded with the Las Vegas Raiders for tackle David Sharpe in September.

This is the second draft under head coach Ron Rivera, who will be working closely with the revamped front office of general manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney ﻿to ensure Washington makes the most of the three-day event.

Below is a list of every Washington pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Check back here throughout the draft to see who Washington added along with stories, photos and videos of each selection. You can also stay up to date on all Washington's draft news at https://www.washingtonfootball.com/draft/2021/.

Round 1 (Pick 19)

Round 2 (Pick 51)

Round 3 (Pick 74)

Round 3 (Pick 82)

Round 4 (Pick 124)

Round 5 (Pick 163)

Round 7 (Pick 246)

Round 7 (Pick 258)

