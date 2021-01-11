Washington's 2021 Home And Away Opponents Are Finalized

The Washington Football Team's season is over after falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, but it is never too early to start looking forward to next season and its 2021 opponents.
The team's eight home and away opponents are now confirmed. Here's a look at who it will play as the wait begins for the official schedule release in April.
2021 Home Opponents
- Dallas Cowboys
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Giants
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Seattle Seahawks
2021 Road Opponents
- Dallas Cowboys
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Giants
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Denver Broncos
- Green Bay Packers
- Las Vegas Raiders
Notes:
In addition to its NFC East games, Washington will play every team from the AFC West and NFC South, meaning the team will host a rematch with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Washington's first-place finish in the division also ensures it will play the first-place finisher in the NFC North (Green Bay Packers) and NFC West (Seattle Seahawks). The inclusion of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson means Washington's defense will face five quarterbacks who have won at least one Super Bowl.
Washington will play the Carolina Panthers for the third straight season, this time travelling to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Washington won the matchup in the 2019 season, which caused head coach Ron Rivera to be relieved of his duties with the Panthers. About a month later, Rivera was hired by Washington and went on to put the team in position to win the NFC East against his former team in Week 16. The Panthers won the game, forcing Washington to wait one more week to earn a postseason appearance.
Washington will also host the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since 2013, facing off against Patrick Mahomes for the first time, and look to get its first win over the Atlanta Falcons since 2003.
Washington will not know when it plays each opponent until mid-April when the league officially announces all dates, times and primetime matchups. Group and season ticket memberships for 2021 are available now. Learn more about membership and seating options at: http://www.washingtonfootball.com/tickets