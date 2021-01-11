Washington's 2021 Home And Away Opponents Are Finalized

Notes:

In addition to its NFC East games, Washington will play every team from the AFC West and NFC South, meaning the team will host a rematch with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Washington's first-place finish in the division also ensures it will play the first-place finisher in the NFC North (Green Bay Packers) and NFC West (Seattle Seahawks). The inclusion of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson means Washington's defense will face five quarterbacks who have won at least one Super Bowl.

Washington will play the Carolina Panthers for the third straight season, this time travelling to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Washington won the matchup in the 2019 season, which caused head coach Ron Rivera to be relieved of his duties with the Panthers. About a month later, Rivera was hired by Washington and went on to put the team in position to win the NFC East against his former team in Week 16. The Panthers won the game, forcing Washington to wait one more week to earn a postseason appearance.

Washington will also host the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since 2013, facing off against Patrick Mahomes for the first time, and look to get its first win over the Atlanta Falcons since 2003.