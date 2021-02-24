Washington 2021 Position Reset: Cornerback

Washington's cornerback revamp started with Kendall Fuller, who the team re-signed after sending him to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of the trade for Alex Smith in 2018. With Fuller putting up numbers that hovered around his career-highs, bringing him back turned out to be a smart decision. In addition to his four interceptions, he deflected 11 passes and recorded 50 tackles. His overall Pro Football Focus grade of 67.2 was the third-highest of his career.

"Kendall's a very cerebral player. He's extremely bright," said defensive backs coach Chris Harris. "He really understands the game schematically as far as how teams are trying to attack. He's playing with really good technique. He's a good football player and he's finding ways to make plays on the football. It's nothing that I'm surprised at. I thought he was a really good player when we got him. Him playing on the outside -- he actually enjoys it. He could play anywhere. He's really a jack of all trades."

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises from the position came from Fuller's partner, Ronald Darby. The coaches knew Darby could play when he was signed, but he had dealt with injuries for a portion of his career after making a splash in his rookie season with the Buffalo Bills. Not only did Darby stay healthy, but he also started all 16 games and led the team with 16 deflected passes. Together, he and Fuller made a difficult duo for quarterbacks to overcome. Their 27 combined pass breakups plus Fullers' four interceptions was the most among outside corner duos.