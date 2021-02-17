Washington 2021 Position Reset: Defensive Tackle

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

With Super Bowl LV capping off the 2020 season, it is time to look ahead to the 2021 campaign.

Over the next few weeks, Washingtonfootball.com will break down the position groups and lay out who the team could potentially add via free agency and the draft. These are the positions that have been covered so far:

Next up is defensive tackle, perhaps the strongest and deepest unit on the entire roster.

On The Roster

The game-wrecking ability of Chase Young is obvious along Washington's defensive line. So is the freakish athleticism and high-level production of Montez Sweat.

Look closer, though, and you'll see interior players like Jonathan Allen pressuring opposing quarterbacks, Daron Payne stuffing running lanes and batting down passes and Tim Settle doing a little bit of everything as a valuable reserve. And that is not even including Matt Ioannidis, the team's 2019 sack leader who suffered a season-ending bicep injury in Week 3.

Off the edge, Washington has flashy playmakers. But without these interior stalwarts, the defensive front would not be looked at as one of the best in the NFL.