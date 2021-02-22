Washington 2021 Position Reset: Linebacker

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

With Super Bowl LV capping off the 2020 season, it is time to look ahead to the 2021 campaign.

Over the next few weeks, Washingtonfootball.com will break down the position groups and lay out who the team could potentially add via free agency and the draft. These are the positions that have been covered so far:

Next up are the linebackers:

On The Roster

Head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio played linebacker for a combined 20 seasons in the NFL. They have coached in the league for 46 more. If anyone knows the position, it is the two men leading Washington's defense.

And in their minds, the linebackers continued to improve throughout the season, helping Washington complete its NFC East title run.

"I like the way Jon Bostic has been playing for us," Rivera said after the Steelers' win in December. "I think KPL has stepped it up. Seeing Thomas Davis get out there and take advantage of the snaps he's getting. As a group, I think they're playing a lot better physically going downhill. I think a lot of it stems from Cole [Holcomb]'s presence out there."

Cole Holcomb, who missed five games early in the season with an injury, was solid in all facets, finishing the regular season with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 72.0, which was 19th among all linebackers. The 2019 fifth-round pick also showed he is more than just a tackling machine -- he racked up 105 as a rookie -- by notching 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup and his first-career interception.

"Cole's had a great impact for us this year," Del Rio said before Week 16. "He's a good football player. I think he's a young, developing linebacker and seeing tremendous improvement throughout the course of the season. Getting him back and having him healthy, having him available is obviously a big plus for us."

Speaking of being around the football, no Washington player has more tackles over the past two seasons than veteran journeyman Jon Bostic. He is intelligent, durable, consistent and an above-average tackler, all of which made him a reliable middle linebacker.