Washington 2021 Position Reset: Offensive Line

Scherff emerged as one of two Washington players voted to the Pro Bowl, which was the fourth of his career, but what was more impressive was that he did so while also being placed on Injured Reserve after Week 2. The time off did not affect Scherff's production, as he committed only two penalties all year and allowed just 21 pressures. That also earned him a first-team All-Pro selection for the first time in his career.

"Those are the leaders up front for us," Turner said of Moses and Scherff. "They've done a great job, Brandon in particular. He brings it every day. He's the same guy, the toughness the blue-collar mentality. It helps, energizes and drives our team."

Scherff and Moses were not the only players to have impact seasons, though. Center Chase Roullier had a career-high pass-blocking season by allowing only one sack on 699 pass plays and started all 16 games for the second time in his four years with Washington. That reliability and production earned him a contract extension, ensuring he will remain with the team for the foreseeable future.