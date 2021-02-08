Washington 2021 Position Reset: Running Back

Complementing Gibson was McKissic, who finished 2020 as the second-most productive receiving running back in the league behind perennial Pro Bowl Alvin Kamara.

It did not matter that McKissic came over from Detroit with just 158 career touches in four seasons. Washington put the ball in his hands 165 times this year, and he rewarded offensive coordinator Scott Turner with 954 total yards and a team-high 57 first downs.

"You see it as a receiver, you see it as a runner -- he's a quality back," Rivera said of McKissic, who ranks second in receptions and fifth in receiving yards for a single season among Washington running backs all-time. "I think the thing that he's showing is he can be a first-, second- and third-down guy. Do you want him touching the ball 30 times a game? Probably not if you don't want him to take that type of pounding. But you want the ball in his hands as much as possible. I do think he is a quality football player."

Like McKissic, Barber carved out a role for himself in Washington's backfield. He was the short-yardage back, which contributed to his 2.7 yards per carry. If the offense needed two yards or fewer, Barber most likely picked up the first down. He could also be referred to as the "closer," as 76 of his 94 carries came in the team's seven wins.

"I don't look at a lot of the stuff that you see being said about the yards per carry or stuff like that," Turner. "Those yards are hard to come by in those situations. He's done a great job of moving the chains."