Washington 2021 Position Reset: Tight End

Thomas concluded his breakout campaign with 72 receptions for 670 yards and six touchdowns, all of which were top 10 among NFL tight ends. He was a security blanket for whoever played quarterback, a willing blocker and a valued veteran presence on a young team. And having completed just his fourth full season at the position, he knows there's plenty of room for growth.

"There are definitely a couple things that I really want to work on this offseason," Thomas said. "There are one or two things in the pass game that I think will help me and help the team in the long run. And then in the run game, I think there's always room for improvement there, and a lot of it comes from understanding."

Aside from Thomas, the future of the position seems uncertain. Jeremy Sprinkle, who played in all 16 games last season but made just one catch, is set to become a free agent, while Temarrick Hemingway and Marcus Baugh combined for two receptions for 12 yards.