Washington 2021 Position Reset: Wide Receiver

There was no doubt heading into the season that McLaurin would be an integral part of Washington's receiver corps, but there was speculation as to who would be the team's No. 2 pass-catcher opposite of him. It took some time, but eventually Cam Sims, who had only caught two passes for 27 yards in the previous two seasons, became a reliable second option.

Sims' first big moment of the season came in Week 6, when he caught a 22-yard pass from Kyle Allen against the New York Giants that brought Washington within one point of tying the score in the fourth quarter. From that point on, he was a more featured piece on offense; he appeared in an average of 90.5% of the offensive snaps for the remaining 11 games. Sims did not score another touchdown, but did have several standout games, including 110 yards against the Giants in Week 9, 92 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 and 104 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

"It's a testament to this league and kind of what it's about," said offensive coordinator Scott Turner. "You don't know when your opportunity is going to come in this league, but when you do you make the most of it. The reward for doing a good job is an opportunity to do it again. Cam's made the most of that."

The remaining group of Washington's receivers, which included the likes of Inman, Wright, Steven Sims Jr., had varying levels of success. Wright only had 197 yards but still caught 77.1% of his targets; Inman only started in two games but still had moments like his two-touchdown performance against the Cleveland Browns; and Sims caught a touchdown against the Buccaneers that brought Washington within eight points of tying the score.

Other options like Antonio Gandy-Golden and Robert Foster showed flashes of potential but were not heavily featured this season for various reasons. Gandy-Golden was placed on Injured Reserve in October, and while he did eventually return, he was not much of a factor for the rest of the season. Foster appeared in five games and caught two passes for 37 yards.

Despite working in a new system and learning under new conditions, Terrell said he and senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler were surprised by how well the group was able to apply what they were being taught. As they enter Year 2 of playing in Turner's offense, Terrell's priority is to help the receivers keep showing improvement.