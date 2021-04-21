News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

NFL Announces 2021 Schedule Release Date

Apr 21, 2021 at 04:50 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

2021Opponents(17Game)_Web+RotatorALT_2560x1440

The Washington Football Team's 2021 opponents have long been decided. But on May 12, it'll learn the dates and times of these matchups as part of the NFL's Schedule Release '21 show,﻿ which will air on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app at 8 p.m.

RELATED: Washington's 2021 Opponents

In addition to playing two games each against its NFC East foes, Washington will play every team from the NFC South (Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints) and AFC West (Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders). Washington will also play the reigning first-place team from the NFC North (Packers), NFC West (Seahawks) and AFC East (Bills).

The Bills matchup was added to the schedule after league owners approved a 17-game season at the end of March. It marks the first expansion of the regular season schedule in 43 years.

2021 Home Opponents

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • New York Giants
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Seattle Seahawks

2021 Road Opponents

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • New York Giants
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Denver Broncos
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Buffalo Bills

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 4/22: NFL Announces New Rule Changes

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
news

Washington Football Team Announces Draft Week '21 Live At FedExField Presented By Bud Light

Washington Football Team fans are invited to attend the Washington Draft Week '21 Live fan experience presented by Bud Light on Thursday, April 29 at FedExField.
news

DMV Draft Prospects: Jaylen Twyman Overcomes Family Tragedy To Create A Better Life For His Loved Ones

Twyman grew up around poverty, crime and violence in Northeast Washington D.C. Now he's a mid-round draft prospect set on giving his family a better life.
news

Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 10.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what Washington will do with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (as of April 21).
Advertising