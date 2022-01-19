Washington 2022 position breakdown: reflecting on the running backs

As for Gibson's running mate, McKissic's stats were less than those he put up in 2020, but there were several factors that led to those totals. It certainly doesn't lessen his value to the team, either.

Despite missing the last five games with injury, McKissic, who is set to be a free agent in March, still finished second on the team with 397 receiving yards. Two of his catches -- a 56-yarder against the New York Giants and a 30-yarder against the Atlanta Falcons -- directly contributed to wins. And as a runner, he led his fellow Washington running backs with a 4.4-yard average, even though he received a fraction of the carries given to Gibson.

"You throw a ball out to him, and it's a simple little smoke route and he's able to catch it and turn and get you five or six before you even know it," said running backs coach Randy Jordan. "And I think that's what makes him special."

Jaret Patterson, who emerged as Washington's third running back option, established a role for himself and proved his hometown team was right to sign him as an undrafted rookie. There was a noticeable growth spurt in Patterson's development during the season. There were flashes of his potential in the first 12 games, but they were sporadic with a 3.3-yard average.

Patterson's production in the last five games: 160 yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns and an average of 4.6 yards per carry.

"He can find those little creases and I see his development continue to grow," Jordan said. "He's just gotta have to continue to have that great attitude that he has and continue to go into practice with that attitude, with making sure that he's going to get better each and every day."