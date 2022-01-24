News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington 2022 position breakdown: Offensive line

Jan 24, 2022 at 02:06 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

offensive_line
The Washington Football Team's offensive line prepares to run a play during the team's Week 18 game against the New York Giants. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Any opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

With the Washington Football Team just a few weeks removed from the season finale and a critical offseason on the horizon, it's time to turn the page to the 2022 campaign.

Over the next two weeks, washingtonfootball.com will break down every position group and lay out who the team could potentially add via free agency and the draft. Here are the position groups covered so far:

Next up is the offensive line:

On the roster

In a season that saw Washington's roster get ravaged by injuries and COVID-19 outbreaks, there were few positions affected as much as the offensive line.

Sam Cosmi, Washington's second-round pick that became the starting right tackle, played in just nine games thanks to injuries a brief time in the league's COVID-19 protocols. Chase Roullier suffered a season-ending injury before the bye week. Brandon Scherff also missed seven games, although that didn't stop him from being voted to his fifth Pro Bowl.

As a result, Washington played with a patch-work offensive line, even being forced to go with its fourth-string center. It still ended up being one of the best groups in the league and one of the team's biggest strengths.

"Well, I think a lot of it has to do with the way they work," said head coach Ron Rivera. "They've got tremendous work ethic. As a group, they're a very close-knit group."

That wasn't much that Washington's offensive line didn't accomplish in 2021. It sat atop ESPN's run-block win rate with a 75% success rate, with Scherff and Cosmi finishing the year first and third in their respective positions. What about pass-blocking? The group finished ninth with a 63% success rate. Charles Leno Jr., the only member of Washington's starting offensive line who played the entire season, won 92% of his pass-blocking snaps (10th).

PHOTOS | Top 100 Game Action Photos of 2021

Relive the highlights from each week of the Washington Football Team's 2021 season by scrolling through the top photos of the year. (Photos by Emilee Fails, Karlee Sell and Joseph Noyes/Washington Football Team

Top 100 2021-001
1 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-002
2 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-003
3 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-004
4 / 100
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-005
5 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-006
6 / 100
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-007
7 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-008
8 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-009
9 / 100
Top 100 2021-010
10 / 100
Top 100 2021-011
11 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-012
12 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-013
13 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-014
14 / 100
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-015
15 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-016
16 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-017
17 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-018
18 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-019
19 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-020
20 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-021
21 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-022
22 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-023
23 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-024
24 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-025
25 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-026
26 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-027
27 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-028
28 / 100
Top 100 2021-029
29 / 100
Top 100 2021-030
30 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-031
31 / 100
KARLEE SELL/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-032
32 / 100
KARLEE SELL/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-033
33 / 100
Top 100 2021-034
34 / 100
Top 100 2021-035
35 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-036
36 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-037
37 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-038
38 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-039
39 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-040
40 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-041
41 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-042
42 / 100
Top 100 2021-043
43 / 100
Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-044
44 / 100
Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-045
45 / 100
Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-046
46 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-047
47 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-048
48 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-049
49 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-050
50 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-051
51 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-052
52 / 100
Top 100 2021-053
53 / 100
Top 100 2021-054
54 / 100
Top 100 2021-055
55 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-056
56 / 100
Top 100 2021-057
57 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-058
58 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-059
59 / 100
Top 100 2021-060
60 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-061
61 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-062
62 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-063
63 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-064
64 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-065
65 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-066
66 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-067
67 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-068
68 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-069
69 / 100
Emilee Fails
Top 100 2021-070
70 / 100
Top 100 2021-071
71 / 100
Top 100 2021-072
72 / 100
Emilee Fails
Top 100 2021-073
73 / 100
Emilee Fails
Top 100 2021-074
74 / 100
Emilee Fails
Top 100 2021-075
75 / 100
Karlee Sell
Top 100 2021-076
76 / 100
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
Top 100 2021-077
77 / 100
Top 100 2021-078
78 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-079
79 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-080
80 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-081
81 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-082
82 / 100
KARLEE SELL//Washignton Football Team
Top 100 2021-083
83 / 100
Top 100 2021-084
84 / 100
Top 100 2021-085
85 / 100
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-086
86 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-087
87 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-088
88 / 100
Top 100 2021-089
89 / 100
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
Top 100 2021-090
90 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-091
91 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-092
92 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-093
93 / 100
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
Top 100 2021-094
94 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-095
95 / 100
Top 100 2021-096
96 / 100
Top 100 2021-097
97 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Top 100 2021-098
98 / 100
Top 100 2021-099
99 / 100
Top 100 2021-100
100 / 100
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

And when it comes to Pro Football Focus' metrics, the top spots are littered with players wearing the Burgundy & Gold. Roullier had the fourth spot in overall grades for centers (his replacement, Keith Ismael, also appeared in the Top 20); three guards, Scherff, Wes Schweitzer and Ereck Flowers Sr., finished 14th, ninth and 16th, respectively; and Leno received the second-highest pass-blocking grade for tackles.

"I really do appreciate the coaching that those guys get as well," Rivera said. "Not that all the other positions aren't being coached as well. It's just the offensive line is a completely different mentality. It's a different way of thinking."

With those kinds of numbers, it only made sense that Washington would lean more heavily on its fun game after the bye week. It ended up paying off in dividends, too, and Washington ended the year 12th in rushing. It was fueled by an exemplary month of November, which saw Washington start a 4-0 win streak and average 137 yards per game in that span.

"I like our guys. I do," Rivera said. "And I think it could not just be them, but just the fact that playing a physical brand of football speaks well to what we can be speaks more volume."

Related Links

Washington got an early jump on securing its starting lineup for the foreseeable future by extending Leno, who signed a one-year deal during the offseason. Leno, who has now started in 110 consecutive games, was a reliable leader all season for Washington's young players and bought into Rivera's message. The season, which ended 7-10, is far from ideal, but what Leno saw in 2021 gave him hope for the future.

"The roster we have, it's a very good roster," Leno said. "Not only with talent we have, just the fight that the team shows. Those are…characteristics that you want in a team. I believe in that."

Washington will have future questions about the team this offseason -- Scherff as well as quality backups Cornelius Lucas and Tyler Larsen are set to be free agents in March. Washington has the money to spend on one or all three of those options, if desired, but it does have plenty of confidence in the options at its disposal.

Free agency

Scherff will be a free agent after spending the past two seasons with the franchise tag. As stated above, Washington does have the ability to re-sign him, but other options include Andrew Norwell, Alex Lewis and Laken Tomlinson. Check out the full list of free agent offensive linemen, HERE.

Draft

Washington's depth makes it unlikely that it would spend a high pick on an offensive lineman, particularly at tackle, but given that Rivera likes to keep a healthy number on the roster, it's possible the team could add to its depth. Check out the list of offensive line prospects, HERE.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | McKissic made the most of his opportunities 

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Jennifer King makes history as running backs coach for West team in 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl

It is believed that King will be the first woman positional coach to serve as a positional coach in a major college all-star game.
news

Washington 2022 position breakdown: Defensive tackle

Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne recorded career-highs leading Washington's interior defensive linemen.
news

Wake Up Washington | The emergence of Cole Holcomb

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Travelle Wharton, Ben Jacobs, Jeff Zgonina named to 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl coaching staffs

Wharton, Washington assistant offensive line coach, will get the chance to call plays after working under head coach Ron Rivera since 2018. Jacobs will serve as the special teams coordinator for the West team. Zgonina will be the defensive line coach for the West team.
news

Washington faces franchise-defining questions ahead of pivotal offseason

Ron Rivera has said the third offseason of his tenure as Washington's head coach will be a critical one, and there are several questions the team needs to answer.
news

Wake Up Washington | Diving into mock drafts

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

The biggest lesson Jaret Patterson learned during his rookie season

The NFL is full of lessons for rookies, but for Patterson, always staying ready for every opportunity proved to be the most valuable.
news

Wake Up Washington | O-Line standouts in ESPN's win rates

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

After another 1,000-yard season, McLaurin wants to be more 'dynamic' after the catch

McLaurin is always looking to improve as a No. 1 receiver, and after becoming the league's best at grabbing contested catches, he now has his sights set on making plays after the catch.
news

Wake Up Washington | Taking a look at Curtis Samuel

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising