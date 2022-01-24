Washington 2022 position breakdown: Offensive line

Any opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

With the Washington Football Team just a few weeks removed from the season finale and a critical offseason on the horizon, it's time to turn the page to the 2022 campaign.

Over the next two weeks, washingtonfootball.com will break down every position group and lay out who the team could potentially add via free agency and the draft. Here are the position groups covered so far:

Next up is the offensive line:

On the roster

In a season that saw Washington's roster get ravaged by injuries and COVID-19 outbreaks, there were few positions affected as much as the offensive line.

Sam Cosmi, Washington's second-round pick that became the starting right tackle, played in just nine games thanks to injuries a brief time in the league's COVID-19 protocols. Chase Roullier suffered a season-ending injury before the bye week. Brandon Scherff also missed seven games, although that didn't stop him from being voted to his fifth Pro Bowl.

As a result, Washington played with a patch-work offensive line, even being forced to go with its fourth-string center. It still ended up being one of the best groups in the league and one of the team's biggest strengths.

"Well, I think a lot of it has to do with the way they work," said head coach Ron Rivera. "They've got tremendous work ethic. As a group, they're a very close-knit group."