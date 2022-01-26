Washington 2022 position breakdown | Tight end

Any opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

With the Washington Football Team just a few weeks removed from the season finale and a critical offseason on the horizon, it's time to turn the page to the 2022 campaign.

Next up are the tight ends:

On the roster

The tight end position was one of the more pleasant surprises for Washington in 2020. Logan Thomas, who never caught more than 16 passes in any of his first seven seasons, became one of the team's most useful weapons with 670 yards and six touchdowns. It's why it was an easy decision for Washington to give him a three-year extension.

In 2021, Washington's tight ends weren't quite as explosive, mostly because Thomas only played in six games and was placed on Injured Reserve twice, but there were pieces put in place that show there's a bright future for the position.

When Thomas was on the field, he was the same reliable player he was in 2020. He caught 72% of his targets and notched three touchdowns. It's why losing Thomas from Weeks 5-12, and then for the rest of the year after Week 13, was such a gut punch for Washington, which had to look for other other options.