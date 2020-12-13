Washington Football Team Vs. 49ers Inactives, Week 14

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the San Francisco 49ers:
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 24 RB Antonio Gibson
- No. 46 CB Cole Luke
- No. 59 LB Jordan Kunaszyk
- No. 72 T David Sharpe
- No. 80 WR Dontrelle Inman
- No. 84 WR Jeff Badet
The San Francisco 49ers declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 15 WR Trent Taylor
- No. 24 CB K'Waun Williams
- No. 41 CB Emmanuel Moseley
- No. 48 RB Austin Walter
- No. 50 OL Hroniss Grasu
- No. 93 DT D.J. Jones
