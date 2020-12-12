3 Keys: How Washington Can Beat The 49ers

3. Utilize The RBs Effectively

"Peyton [Barber]'s been a big part of this team," Turner said. "Obviously, you've seen the role that he's played in. He can do more than that. We'll need him more. We'll need J.D. [McKissic]. J.D. has given us a lot, but we'll need him to give us some more. We'll work a combination of those guys."

Rivera talked earlier this season about McKissic being an every-down back if necessary, and while he only has 55 carries this season -- compared to 56 receptions -- he's second among the team's running backs with 4.2 yards per carry.

As for Barber, Rivera expressed "all the confidence" in the fifth-year veteran to handle an expanded workload. He also defended Barber's 2.7 yards per carry, noting that it is not indicative of his overall effectiveness.

"The biggest thing is a guy like that who comes in on short yardage and goal-line situations -- what he's looking for is any opportunity to hit a crease," Rivera said. "If that crease is closed, he's still going to hit it. Whereas in a normal situation where it's 1st-and-10, he may stutter step a little bit to buy a little time for spacing to create. He may press something a little longer, or he may come out of it a little sooner. There is a different style when you're coming in on 3rd-and-1 as opposed to 1st-and-10 out in the middle of the field."

Washington could have trouble moving the ball against the 49ers' ninth-ranked run defense, and if that's the case, expect McKissic to be used more on early downs. In these situations against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the offense traded traditional runs for quick passes to McKissic out of the backfield and underneath. The result was McKissic setting career highs in receptions (10) and receiving yards (70), and the offense hanging 20 points on the Steelers in the second half.