Washington-49ers Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Football Team defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 23-15, on Sunday evening at State Farm Stadium.
- Washington beat San Francisco for the first time since October 15, 2017 and first time as the away team against the 49ers since December 18, 2004.
- Washington improved its all-time record against San Francisco to 21-12-1 and Head Coach Ron Rivera's all-time record against the 49ers to 4-1.
- Washington won in four consecutive weeks for the first time since Weeks 3-6 of 2016 and won three consecutive road games for the first time since 2015.
OFFENSE:
- Washington scored at least 20 points for the seventh-straight game, the longest streak since Weeks 13-16 of 2012 to Weeks 1-4 of 2013 and the longest streak in a single season since Weeks 1-8 of 1999.
- Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw for 51 yards, completing 8-of-19 passes.
- Quarterback Alex Smith completed 8-of-19 passes for 57 yards and an interception before leaving the game with injury.
- Smith made five-consecutive starts for the first time since 2018.
- Smith beat the 49ers, his former team, for the first time in his career.
- Smith passed Jim Kelly [35,467] for No. 27 on the NFL's all-time passing yards list.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin hauled in two receptions for 24 yards.
- McLaurin became the 11th receiver to record 1,000 yards through the first 13 games of a season since the 1970 merger in Washington history and first since Pierre Garçon in 2013.
- Running back J.D. McKissic ran for a career-high 68 yards on 11 carries, including a season-long 17-yard rush.
- Running back Peyton Barber rushed 12 times for 37 yards.
- Wide receiver Cam Sims recorded an eight-yard catch and his first-career rush for a 5-yard gain.
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 14 matchup against the San Fransisco 49ers. (Photos courtesy of Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team, Riley Trujillo/NFL, Dylan Burns/NFL and Hans Rodriguez/NFL)
DEFENSE:
- Washington recorded an interception returned for a touchdown and fumble returned for a touchdown in a single game for the ninth time in franchise history, and for the first time since 1997.
- Washington's two defensive touchdowns are the first time two different rookie players have recorded defensive touchdowns in a single game since the Baltimore Ravens did so on October 29, 2006.
- Washington recorded a fumble returned for a touchdown for the first time since Preston Smith in 2018.
- Washington's two defensive touchdowns are tied for third-most in a single game in franchise history.
- Washington has now had two interceptions returned for a touchdown this season, doing so for the first time since 2017.
- Washington tallied two defensive touchdowns and two forced fumbles for the fourth time in franchise history and first since 1997.
- Washington notched two forced fumbles in the first half, tied for fourth-most in the first half in franchise history.
- Washington recorded at least two defensive touchdowns, 11 passes defensed and 4.0 sacks for the first time in Washington franchise history.
- Washington had at least 11 passes defensed and two forced fumbles in a game for the third time in franchise history and first since 2006 against the Eagles.
- Washington forced San Francisco to punt nine times, tied for the 12th-most in a single game in their history. It is tied for the 19th-most for a Washington opponent in franchise history.
- Washington registered 11 passes defensed, a season-high and most in a game since 2017 [11].
- Washington had two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in a game for the 16th time in franchise history and first time since November of 2018.
- Washington forced three turnovers, tied for its most in a single game this season.
- Washington sacked the 49ers four times, tied for the third-most in series history.
- Washington's 40 sacks this season are tied for 13th-most through 14 weeks in franchise history.
- Defensive end Chase Young notched six tackles [two solo], a sack of eight yards, two quarterback hits, two passes defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
- Young became the first player in Washington franchise history to record a fumble return touchdown, a forced fumble and a sack in a game.
- Young became the first rookie in NFL history and third player in history overall to record a fumble return touchdown, forced fumble, fumble recovery, sack and two-plus passes defensed in a single game.
- Young became the eighth rookie in NFL history to record a fumble return touchdown, a forced fumble and a sack in a single game since 1982.
- Young is the sixth rookie in franchise history to record a fumble return touchdown.
- Young became the third rookie defensive end in Washington history to notch a fumble return touchdown, eighth defensive end overall and first since Marco Coleman in 1999.
- Young became the fourth rookie for Washington to record two games with a sack and a forced fumble since sacks were first recorded in 1999.
- Young's three forced fumbles are second-most through 12-career games in Washington franchise history, trailing only Ryan Kerrigan in 2011.
- Young's 5.5 sacks are third-most through 12-career games in Washington franchise history.
- Young is the 30th rookie defensive end in NFL history with a fumble return touchdown.
- Safety Kamren Curl compiled seven solo tackles, a quarterback hit, an interception returned for a 76-yard touchdown and two passes defensed.
- Curl becomes the eighth rookie in Washington franchise history to return an interception for a touchdown.
- Curl's 76 interception return yards are the second-most in a single game for a rookie in Washington franchise history,15th-most for all Washington players and most since Bashaud Breeland's [96] on Dec. 10, 2017.
- Curl is the third player and first rookie in Washington history to tally at least one interception, seven solo tackles and a quarterback hit in a single game, the first to do so since London Fletcher in 2011 since QB hits were recorded in 2006.
- Curl is the ninth rookie in NFL history to tally at least one interception, seven solo tackles and a quarterback hit in a single game, and first to do so since Tremaine Edmunds in 2018 since QB hits were recorded in 2006.
- Defensive end Montez Sweat recorded five solo tackles and a sack for a loss of five yards.
- Sweat became the fourth player in Washington history to notch 14-plus sacks in his first two seasons.
- Sweat's 18 tackles for loss are second-most through 29-career contests.
- Defensive tackle Daron Payne registered five tackles [one solo], one sack, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
- Payne became the sixth defensive tackle in NFL history to record a sack, a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a single game.
- Payne became the first defensive tackle in Washington history to compile a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed in a single game.
- Payne recorded a sack and a forced fumble in a game for the first time since Week 5 of 2018.
- Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis recorded one solo tackle and his first sack in Washington for a loss of nine yards. It was the second sack of his career and first since Week 14 of 2018.
- Linebacker Jon Bostic tallied a team-leading 10 tackles and a pass defensed.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on 3-of-4 field goals, including a 51-yarder, and 2-of-2 PATs.
- Hopkins became the sole franchise leader in field goals from 50-plus yards with 13.
- Punter Tress Way had eight punts for 398 yards (49.8 avg.) and pinned one of them inside the 20-yard line.