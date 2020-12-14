5 Takeaways: How Washington Beat The 49ers To  Take Control Of The NFC East

2. The rest of the defense was dominant, too.

Washington has been by far the best rushing defense the past three games (50.3 yards allowed), but for the first three drives Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers were running the ball like they did during their Super Bowl run last season. They gained 54 yards on their first 10 carries, the last of which was a one-yard touchdown from Jeff Wilson to open the scoring late in the first quarter.

But for the rest of the game, Washington reverted to its recent dominance by holding the 49ers to 54 yards on 17 carries and forcing a fumble on Wilson that Young returned for a score. When Mullens dropped back to throw, the pass-rush harassed him by way of 12 quarterback hits and four sacks. That led to two turnovers and Curl's interception return.

Washington's defense, who entered Sunday in the top 10 of every major statistical category, has allowed fewer than 20 points in four straight games.