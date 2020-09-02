Washington Acquires T David Sharpe

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have acquired tackle David Sharpe and a 2021 seventh-round draft selection from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round selection.

Sharpe (6-6, 330) is a four-year NFL veteran who entered the league as a fourth-round pick (No. 129 overall) with the Raiders in 2017. He has appeared in 24 career regular season games with four starts.

Sharpe played collegiately at Florida and appeared in 33 games with 26 starts during his three-year career.