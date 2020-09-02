News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Acquires T David Sharpe

Sep 01, 2020 at 09:14 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations
TradeGraphic_DavidSharpe_Twitter+Web_Update

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have acquired tackle David Sharpe and a 2021 seventh-round draft selection from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round selection.

Sharpe (6-6, 330) is a four-year NFL veteran who entered the league as a fourth-round pick (No. 129 overall) with the Raiders in 2017. He has appeared in 24 career regular season games with four starts.

Sharpe played collegiately at Florida and appeared in 33 games with 26 starts during his three-year career.

Sharpe, 24, attended Fletcher High School in Jacksonville, Fla. He was born October 21, 1995.

Related Content

Washington Football Team Signs WR Tony Brown, Releases WR Darvin Kidsy Jr.
news

Washington Football Team Signs WR Tony Brown, Releases WR Darvin Kidsy Jr.

The team announced the following roster move Monday.
Washington Signs G Joshua Garnett, T David Steinmetz; Waives TE Thaddeus Moss Designated As Injured
news

Washington Signs G Joshua Garnett, T David Steinmetz; Waives TE Thaddeus Moss Designated As Injured

The team made the following roster moves Friday.
Washington Football Team Appoints Jason Wright as President
news

Washington Football Team Appoints Jason Wright as President

NFL's newest President brings unique perspective and skill set to the Washington Football Team: Arizona Cardinals Team Captain, NFLPA player representative, business transformation expert. 
Washington Football Team Activates QB Alex Smith Off The PUP List
news

Washington Football Team Activates QB Alex Smith Off The PUP List

The team made the following roster move Sunday.
Washington Football Team To Kick Off 2020 Season Without Fans At FedExField
news

Washington Football Team To Kick Off 2020 Season Without Fans At FedExField

Decision comes after discussions with officials from the State of Maryland and Prince George's County .
Washington Football Media Department Announces Additions Of DeAngelo Hall And Bram Weinstein
news

Washington Football Media Department Announces Additions Of DeAngelo Hall And Bram Weinstein

Hall and Weinstein are the first new hires for SVP of Media and Content, Julie Donaldson
Washington Football Team Activates TE Logan Thomas From Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Washington Football Team Activates TE Logan Thomas From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The team announced the following roster move Sunday.
Washington Football Unveils Unfiltered Multimedia Experience for 2020 Season
news

Washington Football Unveils Unfiltered Multimedia Experience for 2020 Season

The fresh strategy serves as a first step for SVP of Media & Content, Julie Donaldson, as she builds fan-first cross-platform programming for the franchise of the future.
Washington Football Team Claims CB Ryan Lewis Off Waivers
news

Washington Football Team Claims CB Ryan Lewis Off Waivers

The team made the following roster move Thursday.
Washington Football Team Signs T Kevin Pamphile, LB Donald Payne 
news

Washington Football Team Signs T Kevin Pamphile, LB Donald Payne 

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
Washington Football Team Releases G Jeremy Vujnovich, Waives WR Emanuel Hall
news

Washington Football Team Releases G Jeremy Vujnovich, Waives WR Emanuel Hall

The team made the following roster moves Sunday.

Advertising