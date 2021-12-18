Washington activates multiple defensive linemen off Reserve/COVID-19 list 

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team has activated the following players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

DT Jonathan Allen

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Montez Sweat

DE Casey Toohill

The Washington Football Team has designated the following player to return to practice:

DE Montez Sweat

The Washington Football Team activated the following player off the Reserve/COVID-19 List and returned that player to the Reserve/Injured list:

LB Khaleke Hudson

The Washington Football Team has signed the following player to the practice squad: