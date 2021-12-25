Washington activates Joey Slye off Reserve/Injured list, Wendell Smallwood off the Reserve/COVID-19 list

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team activated the following player off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

RB Wendell Smallwood

The Washington Football Team activated the following player off the Reserve/Injured List:

K Joey Slye

The Washington Football Team elevated the following players from the practice squad:

CB D.J. Hayden

The Washington Football Team activated the following players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements: