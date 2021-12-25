Washington activates Joey Slye off Reserve/Injured list, Wendell Smallwood off the Reserve/COVID-19 list

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team activated the following player off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
- RB Wendell Smallwood
The Washington Football Team activated the following player off the Reserve/Injured List:
- K Joey Slye
The Washington Football Team elevated the following players from the practice squad:
- CB D.J. Hayden
The Washington Football Team activated the following players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements:
- LB De'Jon Harris
- S Jeremy Reaves