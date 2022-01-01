Washington activates multiple players off practice squad

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team activated the following practice squad players as COVID-19 replacements:
- DE William Bradley-King
- LB De'Jon Harris
- CB D.J. Hayden
- S Jeremy Reaves
- RB Wendell Smallwood
The Washington Football Team elevated the following players from the practice squad:
- G Deion Calhoun
- P Ryan Winslow
The Washington Football Team released the following player:
- WR Antonio Gandy-Golden