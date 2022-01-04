Washington activates Tress Way, releases Kyle Shurmur and Ryan Winslow

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team activated the following player from the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
- P Tress Way
The Washington Football Team activated the following practice squad player from the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
- QB Kyle Shurmur
The Washington Football Team signed the following player to the practice squad:
- WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
The Washington Football Team released the following players:
- QB Kyle Shurmur
- P Ryan Winslow