Washington Is All In On Ron Rivera's Culture

The narrative surrounding Washington has flipped in the past month, and after being tied for last in the division, its 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers vaulted it into the lead. The offense, which was ranked last heading into its first matchup with the New York Giants, put up at least 300 yards and 20 points in seven of the past eight games.

Washington's defense, which is ranked fourth in the NFL, has shown even biggest leaps in growth. In the past three weeks, it has allowed an average of 16 points (sixth) and 63 rushing yards per game (first). It's also third in passing yards allowed this season with 206.3 per game.

Much of that success has been spearheaded by the defensive line, which has looked like the unit many predicted it would be this season. It leads a pass rush that is tied for fourth with 40.0 sacks and fourth in adjusted sack rate. It took some time, Rivera said, to break the group of its old habits, but now that it has gotten rid of the old techniques, it is ascending.